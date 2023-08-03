DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Tops $3.90 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00205423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029767 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

