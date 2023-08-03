DeepOnion Trading Up 164.7% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 164.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.89 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00202692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029591 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

