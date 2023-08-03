DEI (DEI) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $54.70 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00284881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.