DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.02 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 1,373,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

