DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 179,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,552. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative net margin of 825.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

