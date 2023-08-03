Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.95 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Dero has a market capitalization of $54.40 million and approximately $45,326.59 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00013512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00295504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00783602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00549847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00061732 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00122878 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,765,464 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.