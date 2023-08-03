Destination Wealth Management Acquires 3,604 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.65. 1,364,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

