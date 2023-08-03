Destination Wealth Management Acquires 4,373 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 39,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,693. The company has a market capitalization of $291.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.