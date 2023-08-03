Destination Wealth Management Acquires 664 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.37. 301,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.