Destination Wealth Management Buys 336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $247.61. 301,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

