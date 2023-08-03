Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 1,434,703 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

