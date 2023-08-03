Destination Wealth Management Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. 648,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

