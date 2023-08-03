Destination Wealth Management Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,431,360,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,724. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

