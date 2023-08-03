Destination Wealth Management Has $30.85 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $30,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,390 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

