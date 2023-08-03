Destination Wealth Management Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $128.81. 426,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

