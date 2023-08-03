Destination Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.70.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $77.33.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

