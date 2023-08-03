Destination Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.49% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $62,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 555,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 482,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,918,000 after acquiring an additional 203,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 156,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $101.56.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

