Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $173.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.82.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.