Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 200

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 331,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,579. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 309.85%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.