Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

