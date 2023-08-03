dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and $1,082.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,283,330 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98613395 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,344.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

