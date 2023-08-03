Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.59. 13,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

