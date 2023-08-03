Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Lifted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock remained flat at $27.81 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,712. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

