Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.79. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 171,221 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research note on Monday.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

