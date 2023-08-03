Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.13

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 23227178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,137,000. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 352,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

