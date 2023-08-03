Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $39.07

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $41.16. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 1,452,146 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

