DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 109,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 52,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 31.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,451.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 161.52%. The company had revenue of C$49.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.007747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

