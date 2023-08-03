Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.18 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,526. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

