Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

