Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. 406,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

