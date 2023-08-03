Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 3,679 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,900,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,100,028.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 22,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,498,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.