DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Earnings Results

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DASH traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 9,055,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $818,566.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 78.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

