DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 9,053,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,071. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.