Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock worth $1,621,038 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPG. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 243,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,877. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

