Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. 897,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,038. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

