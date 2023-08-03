Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 7.4 %

DRVN traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 4,380,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.