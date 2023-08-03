DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DTM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 745,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,876. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

In related news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 496,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

