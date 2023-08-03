Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

DNB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 1,896,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,386. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

