DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 437,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 819,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after purchasing an additional 424,474 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

