Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Insider Buys A$392,124.00 in Stock

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) insider David MacLean bought 318,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$392,124.00 ($263,170.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Dusk Group

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; home fragrance products, including essential oils, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems; and MoodMist, ultrasonic, glass, resin, ceramic, oil, mood reed, artisan reed, aromatherapy, and mini diffusers.

