DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 2068689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 80.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 27.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

