e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $163.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 664,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,056. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,643 shares of company stock worth $21,680,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.