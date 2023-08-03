e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 751,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,482. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,643 shares of company stock worth $21,680,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.