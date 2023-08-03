EAC Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $320,694.40 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00294550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106932 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

