East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Lowered by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,167. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

