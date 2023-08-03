Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 107,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

