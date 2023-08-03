Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,046. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

