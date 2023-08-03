Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:EOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,046. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
