Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 232,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,402. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3,154.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 132,566 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

