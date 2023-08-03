Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EVT remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 47,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,902. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

