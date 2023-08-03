Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

NYSE:ETO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,399. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

